Norman Carroll Bogle, 79, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Dec. 12, 1939, to James Riley Bogle and Virgie Leona (Murphy) Bogle, and he departed this life on Oct. 7, 2019, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Norman is survived by his loving wife Betty of the home; a daughter, Terri Grooms and husband, Jim of Marshfield, Missouri; a granddaughter, Emily Grooms, Marshfield, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Debra Secrest, Springfield, Missouri; a stepgranddaughter, Christian Long, Springfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Norman served his country in the Navy. He served until he was called home to care for his ailing mother. Norman owned and operated a beauty shop in Marshfield, Missouri. He was also a mail carrier for many years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Burial for Norman Carroll Bogle was held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery, Neosho, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Day Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
