Norma Lee (Keesling) Cook, daughter of William Franklin and Mary
Nancy (Davis) Keesling was born in Morgan, Missouri on August 13, 1920
as the oldest of five children. She passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021 in
Marshfield, Missouri at the age of 100.
Norma was baptized in the Lutheran faith September 12, 1920 and confirmed
June 10, 1934 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader, Missouri by her
future father-in-law, Rev. Walter Cook. Norma remained a member of
Immanuel until transferring her membership to St. Paul Lutheran Church in
Marshfield, Missouri on May 12, 1968. She remained a faithful member of
St. Paul until her passing.
Like many others of her generation, Norma’s life was dramatically impacted
by the onset of World War II. She spent time during the war working in
production facilities for aircraft and munitions, work she was very proud of.
It was also during this time that she married Earl James Cook on December
25, 1943 prior to his deployment to Iwo Jima. Norma and Earl enjoyed 53
years of loving marriage until his passing on February 3, 1996.
Other highlights of Norma’s life include, 35 years as a teacher, principal and
elementary counselor. She obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees
from Southwest Missouri State, Springfield, Missouri. Norma started her
career in education teaching at the two-room Shady Grove School, west of
Conway, then at the one-room Salem School, east of Conway and then in
1958 with the Conway School District. She was a 63-year cancer survivor.
Norma stayed very active in the church, enjoyed genealogy, traveling,
cooking, flower gardening (earning Yard of the Month), playing Sequence,
dominos and was The Family Skip Bo Champion. She was most proud of her
family and took every opportunity to stay in contact and show them her love.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Jim Keesling
and his wife, Alice; Bill Keesling; and her two sisters, Jean Thorndike and
husband, John; and Marilyn Priola.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Nancy Gunter and husband, Kenneth of
Fayetteville, Arkansas and Susan Case and husband, Hoover of Marshfield,
Missouri; grandchildren, Matthew Kollmeyer, Molly LaFata (Chris), Emily
Faubion (Jeremy), Megan Vitucci (Eric) and James Case (Amber); great
grandchildren, Madeline and Grace LaFata; Austin and Luke Kollmeyer;
Kailey, Andrew and Alyssa Faubion; and Ellie and Emmie Case; numerous
loving cousins nieces, nephews, friends and students also remain to enjoy the
impact of Norma’s wonderful life. Norma will be fondly remembered and
greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Norma Lee (Keesling) Cook will be held 11:00 a.m.
Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marshfield, Missouri.
Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rader,
Missouri. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 10,
2021 at the church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran
Church of Marshfield, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Rader or the Conway
Public Library. A special thanks to the loving staff and extended family at
Marshfield Place for all the love and care shown to our mother and our
family. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
