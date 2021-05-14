Norma Lee (Keesling) Cook

Norma Lee (Keesling) Cook, daughter of William Franklin and Mary

Nancy (Davis) Keesling was born in Morgan, Missouri on August 13, 1920

as the oldest of five children.  She passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021 in

Marshfield, Missouri at the age of 100.

Norma was baptized in the Lutheran faith September 12, 1920 and confirmed

June 10, 1934 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader, Missouri by her

future father-in-law, Rev. Walter Cook.  Norma remained a member of

Immanuel until transferring her membership to St. Paul Lutheran Church in

Marshfield, Missouri on May 12, 1968.  She remained a faithful member of

St. Paul until her passing.

Like many others of her generation, Norma’s life was dramatically impacted

by the onset of World War II.  She spent time during the war working in

production facilities for aircraft and munitions, work she was very proud of. 

It was also during this time that she married Earl James Cook on December

25, 1943 prior to his deployment to Iwo Jima.  Norma and Earl enjoyed 53

years of loving marriage until his passing on February 3, 1996.

Other highlights of Norma’s life include, 35 years as a teacher, principal and

elementary counselor.  She obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees

from Southwest Missouri State, Springfield, Missouri.  Norma started her

career in education teaching at the two-room Shady Grove School, west of

Conway, then at the one-room Salem School, east of Conway and then in

1958 with the Conway School District. She was a 63-year cancer survivor.

 Norma stayed very active in the church, enjoyed genealogy, traveling,

cooking, flower gardening (earning Yard of the Month), playing Sequence,

dominos and was The Family Skip Bo Champion.  She was most proud of her

family and took every opportunity to stay in contact and show them her love.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Jim Keesling

and his wife, Alice; Bill Keesling; and her two sisters, Jean Thorndike and

husband, John; and Marilyn Priola.

 

Norma is survived by her daughters, Nancy Gunter and husband, Kenneth of

Fayetteville, Arkansas and Susan Case and husband, Hoover of Marshfield,

Missouri; grandchildren, Matthew Kollmeyer, Molly LaFata (Chris), Emily

Faubion (Jeremy), Megan Vitucci (Eric) and James Case (Amber); great

grandchildren, Madeline and Grace LaFata; Austin and Luke Kollmeyer;

Kailey, Andrew and Alyssa Faubion; and Ellie and Emmie Case; numerous

loving cousins nieces, nephews, friends and students also remain to enjoy the

impact of Norma’s wonderful life.  Norma will be fondly remembered and

greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services for Norma Lee (Keesling) Cook will be held 11:00 a.m.

Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marshfield, Missouri. 

Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rader,

Missouri.  Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 10,

2021 at the church.  Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran

Church of Marshfield, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Rader or the Conway

Public Library.  A special thanks to the loving staff and extended family at

Marshfield Place for all the love and care shown to our mother and our

family. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.

