Norma Jean Dickens, of Springfield, MO. departed her life at age of 94 on November 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Joseph Grant Rushing and Kathryne Idella (McCullah) Rushing, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bruce, two sons, Ricky Bruce Dickens and Ronnie Mac Dickens, and a sister Nellie Jo Reynolds.
Jean married Bruce Dickens during World War II on August 14, 1943. They enjoyed 67 years together. She and Bruce together with family and friends enjoyed many happy times. They maintained a wonderful zest for life, a sense of humor, and a positive attitude to face issues of life, supporting each other in difficult times.
Jean was saved and baptized at Noble Hill Baptist Church in April of 1945. She was a member of the Sunshine Baptist Church in Springfield, MO.
Jean resided in the Springfield area most of her life. She graduated from Fair Grove High School and Missouri State University and earned a master's degree from Drury College.
Jean taught for 23 years in Elkland and Marshfield Elementary Schools, retiring in 1989.
Jean enjoyed her role as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a teacher. She was blessed with creative talents in sewing, crocheting, quilt making, and gardening.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pat Germany, Springfield, Kathy Wilken and husband Ron of Preston, and daughter-in-law Denise Dickens, Liberal. She has seven grandchildren: Marty (Teresa) Dickens, Shelly (Eli) Rasley, Terri (John) Brown, Aaron (Jennifer) Wilken, Alicia (Jamie) Coppedge, Eric (Julie) WIlken, and April Dickens. Also surviving are seventeen great grandchildren, and seven great, great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with burial to follow in Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. before services on Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. The family requests abiding by the Covid regulations, wearing masks and observing social distancing, www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
