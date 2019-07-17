Norma "Imo" Richards, Marshfield, was born March 7, 1932, in Manes, Missouri, to David and Sylvia (Quinn) England. She departed this life on July 14, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 87.
Norma was a beautiful woman. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family and was very active in their lives, keeping track of birthdays and activities. She was very crafty, and enjoyed painting, crocheting and ceramics. Norma also had a love of flowers. She worked at the walnut factory when she was young making furniture. She was a very strong woman.
Her family will miss her involvement in their lives, as well as the way she could say things, and her sayings. She was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Richards; daughter, Delynn Jones; and nine brothers and sisters.
Norma is survived by nine children, Danny Richards, St. James, Sylvia Yvonne Richards, Marshfield, Mitchell Richards, Marshfield, Judy Masters, Houston, Jo Ford (Bob), Marshfield, Curtis Richards, Marshfield, and Tajuana Richards, Marshfield; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with visitation following. Interment will be in Eureka Cemetery, Rader.
