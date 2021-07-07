The lines were long, and for good reason.
“It’s great, humbling; what more can I say,” said Eugene Cantrell, former Webster County Fair board president and owner of Catfish Boys.
Along with a choice between fish and smoked pork, fairgoers had the ability to pair a main dish with fried sides like cabbage, green beans and taters. It all happened inside the Robert "Bob" Hunt Sr. Pavilion, a new addition to this year’s Webster County Fair.
Robert Hunt Sr. passed away two years ago in February, and son Rob said, “He always loved to eat food. It was his main thing. So when we were building it, and it just hit me, ‘We ought to donate this and put it in honor and memory of him for liking to eat food so much.’ No one could ever think about my dad without knowing he loved to eat.
“It can be a memory of him and it’ll always be there. Our family has had a hard time with his death because it was sudden and we were close. It’s something good for us to remember him by.”
Hunt, whose construction company was also a sponsor of the announcer stand, added, “It’s truly an honor to do it for the fair and to help out. I went and talked to the people using the pavilion, and they’re grateful to be out of the sun and rain as they’re cooking. Everybody back there knew my dad...I’ve had several people come up to me who’ve come up and thanked me, and I’m truly grateful. That’s what we need to do, do our part to help out other people in any way that we can.”
Cantrell, who owns Catfish Boys with pastor Scott Crawford, said it was simply felt that the crowd had been craving something more than just hamburgers and hot dogs to dine on at the fair.
“We just wanted to bring hometown cooking here, really,” said Cantrell, who helped start the venture seven or eight years ago.”It started off on a really small scale. We had one cooker, and now we have two full-round cookers and a smoker that runs with us with four cookers on it.”
Catfish Boys has fed a variety of different sized events, including one of over 1,500 people, but Cantrell noted, "For the churches and stuff, it’s not all about the money, it’s about fellowship and letting churches build. We take a loss sometimes just because God put us out here as a ministry."
