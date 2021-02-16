On Tuesday, the Webster Electric Cooperative brought some good news regarding its post about rolling blackouts.
The cooperative was able to reduce its usage about 10 Megawatts (enough power for a whole substation) from the same time period as yesterday without having to turn anyone's power off, thanks to efforts from the Cooperative, the Associated Electric and Webster County residents, who were asked to reduce electricity usage on Monday.
The rolling blackouts for Feb. 16 have been canceled. With Wednesday's forecast, residents are still asked to monitor and try to reduce their electrical usage if possible.
For the full post, visit the Webster Electric Cooperative Facebook page.
