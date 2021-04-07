Former Governor Jay Nixon and his wife, Georganne, traveled to Marshfield Thursday, April 1 to receive their COVID vaccines at the Webster County Health Unit.
The Missouri Governor was very gracious and happy to take the opportunity to encourage all Missourians to get a vaccine.
“It was an honor for our department to have Governor Nixon join us,’" said Emergency Planner and Health Educator for the health unit, Scott Allen.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine should register at MoStopsCOVID.com.
