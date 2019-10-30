WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
CONWAY: College Tour, 8 a.m., Missouri State University in Springfield
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
CONWAY: Elementary Fall Parties, 1:45-2:45 p.m., elementary school
NIANGUA: K-1 Trick or Treat, 1 p.m., Marshfield Care Center
NIANGUA: Elementary Halloween Parade/Party
ROGERSVILLE: Halloween parties, elementary school
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
CONWAY: PTO Carnival, 5 p.m., elementary school
NIANGUA: Fall Carnival, 5 p.m., elementary school
NOV. 4-19
CONWAY: FFA: Stuffed Animal Drive
NOV. 6
CONWAY: FFA: Parents Night, 6:30 p.m., high school
NOV. 5-8
NIANGUA: Food Drive, Niangua R-V Schools
SUNDAY, NOV. 7-10
NIANGUA: FBLA National Convention
MONDAY, NOV. 11
STRAFFORD: Veterans Day Events, 8:45 a.m., high school
STRAFFORD: Flu Shot Clinic for K-12 students
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly Practice
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly, 1 p.m., high school
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
NIANGUA: FCCLA National Convention, 8 a.m., Dallas, Texas
NIANGUA : MTC Choir, 8 a.m., New Convenant
NIANGUA: Flu Clinic, 1 p.m., at the high school
NIANGUA: FFA Fall Speaking, 2:30 p.m., Aurora
