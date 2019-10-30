Halloween scavenger hunt
See if you can locate the following:
1.) The scariest news item you can find
2.) A classified ad for something a witch might use
3.) The longest word you can find that includes the letters b-o-o in order
4.) Five items that should be included in a secret witch’s brew
5.) A good safety rule for trick-or-treaters to remember
6.) A pumpkin
7.) A display ad illustration for something that would make an unusual treat
8.) Thirteen things that are just alike
9.) Newsmaker who could get along well with a witch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.