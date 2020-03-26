A pandemic is an outbreak of a disease that is larger than a single country, and a new virus called the novel coronavirus has caused a pandemic known as COVID-19.
There are a lot of stories in today’s paper about the pandemic, but there are many places to find hope as we face this emergency together.
Write down something hopeful from today’s paper.
