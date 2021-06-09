Nicholas Isaiah Carter, 39, Springfield, Missouri (formerly of Marshfield) was born April 8, 1982 to Robert and Janet (Wickstrom) Carter in Springfield, Missouri and departed this life June 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by Grandma and Grandpa Wickstrom and Grandma and Grandpa Carter.
Nick is survived by his parents, Janet and Robert Carter, Springfield; brother, Nathan Carter and wife Kristin, Springfield; sister, Natalie Carter, Austin, Texas; nephew, Beckett Carter; niece, Quinn Carter; aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Nick was an avid Mizzou football fan, loved movies and plays, eating out and spending time with his family and friends. He loved any reason to celebrate with parties or holidays, especially Halloween and dressing up as Saint Nick for Christmas. He enjoyed attending the horse races in Hot Springs, playing with his niece and nephew, and knew no stranger. Nick had a zest for life and was loved deeply by all who met him.
Nick was a 2002 graduate of Marshfield High School and worked at WebCo Custom Industries for over 18 years.
Celebration of Life service for Nicholas Isaiah Carter will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri.
Visitation will follow until 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to The TLC Student Endowment Fund (for students in need) or The Developmental Center of the Ozarks. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
