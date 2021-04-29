Niangua FFA to host consignment auction

The Niangua FFA chapter will be hosting it’s first annual consignment auction on Saturday, May 1. The event will act as a fundraiser, with the auctioneers donating their time and services so the chapter can keep the commissions off the sale.
“The auction itself will be taking place at 10 and it will run until it’s finished,” said FFA Advisor, Cody Starnes. “We’ve had a lot of things donated by businesses, so we’re going to auction those off as well, after we wrap up with all the equipment and miscellaneous auction items.”
Consignments include vehicles, portable buildings, tractors and attachments, furniture, livestock feed and much more. Items will be accepted up until the day of the auction.
“People can donate items until the day of the auction will stop accepting things at 8:30 the morning of the event,” added Starnes. “Anything we can sell will help fund the trips to contests and state convention, as well as the annual banquet.”
Those interested in consigning items for the sale or other information can call Cody Starnes at (417) 541-0601, Paul Ipock at (417) 241-0299 or Ross Ipock at (417) 840-9636.
“If the item brings under $100, the commission will be 15%. If it brings $101-1,000 it’s 10% and $1,001 and up will be 6% commission,” he explained. “Come and support the local FFA, let’s have a great fantastic first auction here in Niangua.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.