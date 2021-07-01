The Democratic Club of Webster County has donated and installed a new security system for the Webster County Historical Society Research Center. The research center is located in the Paula Dyche Annex adjacent to the Webster County Museum.
Board members of the Historical Society and members of the Democratic Club installed the system to prevent unwanted removal of materials from the center.
President of the Historical Society, Leslie Cantrell commented the security system will protect countless hours of research of valuable information on Webster County families, places, and events available for public use.
New hours for the museum and research center are Tuesday-Saturday 1-4 p.m. On July 3, the museum will open at 9 a.m. for the 142nd annual Marshfield Independence Day Parade and Homecoming.
