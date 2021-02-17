Nellie Lee Jackson, 100, died Feb. 9 at her residence in Cuba, MO. She was born on Nov. 25, 1920 in Grovespring to Claude Kindrick and Ethel Deckard.
Nellie grew up and attended school in the Amity community. She married and moved to Springfield,
retiring from the Missouri Office of Employment Security. Nellie was a dedicated caretaker for her family and attended Northside General Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitching and survived breast cancer in her early 90's.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Bryant; granddaughter, Tawney Zajkowski; brothers Lowell, Lloyd, Bill and Howard Kendrick.
Nellie is survived by David Zajkowski of St. James; great-granddaughter Courtney and Jason Hinson of Owensville; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held Feb. 12 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North with burial in the Memorial Gardens.
