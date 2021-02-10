All 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed to first responders, forward-facing healthcare providers and those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions. The second shipment containing the final dose for those 975 patients has arrived and administration has begun.
“Vaccine distribution in Webster County seems to be moving along pretty smoothly,” said Micki Burrell, RMA at Marshfield Family Clinic (MFC). “Everybody in the county is working well together just trying to get people vaccinated.”
Marshfield Family Clinic and Dr. Dennis Robinson of the COVID-19 Task Force administered the second round of the vaccine to 200 healthcare workers and patients 65 or older who had already received their first dose.
“These 975 shots will all be for the people who received their first shot and are due for their second,” Burrell explained. “We do already have another order in for the vaccine, so hopefully we’ll get an additional bunch of vaccinations soon for those who haven’t even yet received a shot at all.”
Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine are healthcare providers, those age 65 or older and anyone with health conditions making them high-risk for COVID-19. According to Burrell, all doses of the vaccine should be distributed by the end of next week.
In addition to Marshfield Family Clinic and Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy next-door, the Fordland Clinic has also been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine administration site and is also taking appointments.
“For the people who haven’t gotten it yet, don’t give up – everyone who has been approved as vaccination site in Webster County is working diligently to get more vaccines in so that we can get our county covered,” said Burrell. “Call, call, call. We are making lists of people who want the vaccine so that we can reach back out when it does become available. That includes people in the county that are not our patients – if we have the vaccine we want them to go out to everybody possible.”
In the meantime, those who are experiencing symptoms should seek advice from a healthcare provider or call the Webster County Health Unit to schedule a free test. According to Burrell, one of the most indicative symptoms of COVID is the loss of smell, which can be mistaken as allergy or sinus issues.
“A lot of people will come in and be sure they don’t have COVID, that it’s just allergies or something and are surprised when they have positive test results,” she said. “It does kind of run the same symptoms as allergies, but people just need to be on top of testing if they’re experiencing symptoms.”
For those who wish to schedule an appointment or get more information regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing or vaccination availability, contact the Webster County Health Unit at (417) 859-2532, Marshfield Family Clinic at (417) 859-7875 or the Fordland Clinic at (417) 767-2273.
