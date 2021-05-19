Nadine Andreatta, daughter of William and Chloe (Bryant) Brake, was born August 14, 1942 near Mindenmines, MO. She passed away at 2:14 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 in her home south of Marshfield at the age of 78.
Nadine was a seamstress at York Casket Company in Marshfield for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband Paul; five daughters, Belinda Bellingroehr, Joan Niemann, Tammy Horman (John), Pam Atteberry (Ben) and Paula Cox; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 4-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
