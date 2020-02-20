Myrtle Leona (Essary) Terry, 88, Niangua, Missouri was born to George and Edith (Vance) Essary on December 5, 1931 in Niangua, Missouri and joined her Savior on February 18, 2020.
She was one of ten siblings. Myrtle was a follower of Christ and a member of Good Spring Church. She graduated from Niangua High School in 1949 and earned a business degree from Daughan Business College. On April 18, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jackson Bruce Terry; where her biggest blessings were to come. They were blessed with four children, Debbie, Bruce, Jerry and Gary. Myrtle had many professions; from feeding the kids lunch at school for 30 years, working at Dayco for 10 years, to feeding calves on the farm. Her favorite profession however was Granny and she was the best Granny ever! Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Jerry; her siblings, Caroline, Josephine, Mary, Becky and Jimmy.
She is survived by her children, Bruce (Louise) Terry, Debbie (Rick) Callaway, and Gary (Jenny) Terry, all of Niangua; eleven grandchildren, Sandy (Jody) Cottengim, Clint (Jennifer) Callaway, Jeff (Yvonne) Terry, Rusty (Alicia) Callaway, Jerry (Jaime) Terry, Steven Terry, Shane (Lydia) Callaway, Lana Terry (Kevin Wallace), John Terry, Scott Terry and Jessica Terry; fifteen great grandchildren, Isaiah, Kaylah and Baylee Cottengim, Jaycee, Ashtyn and Weston Callaway, Tucker and Carly Terry, Jackson and Jenntry Callaway, Addison Terry, Jameson Terry, Hattie Terry, Turner and McKenna Callaway, Mylee and Owen, and one great great grandson, Rylan; and a multitude of other family and friends.
Myrtle was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, cherished sister and wonderful friend. We celebrate the most wonderful woman any of us ever knew. She is and will always be missed and Sunday dinners will never be the same. We will honor her legacy and thank God for every moment we had with her on every Sunday dinner to come. Thank you for teaching us how to LOVE. We were so blessed to be loved by her. We shall join her again one glorious day!
Funeral services for Myrtle Leona Terry will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri with burial in Good Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Spring Church or Good Spring Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
