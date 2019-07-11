The music of Northview Intersection will be featured Sunday at 7 p.m. during Music in the Park at Hidden Waters Nature Park, 716 W. Hubble Drive (CC Highway), Marshfield.
The concert is free, but contributions to the maintenance of Hidden Waters Nature Park are appreciated.
The band will play a mix of favorite classic country and 1950s rock-and-roll songs.
Attendees should take lawn chairs. Snacks will be available through the GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee.
Additional parking is located off Highway CC, just north of the park’s main entrance.
