Update:
7:09 p.m. One person asked to see a medic and suffered second degree burns.
6:39 p.m. Building is declared clear.
6:34 p.m. Firefighters were able to enter the building to begin performing a search.
6:10 p.m. Due to water pressure, Marshfield Fire had to stop their water attack to wait for the pressure to recover.
Previous details: Emergency responders spend Thursday evening working to contain a fire outside of the Kosan Crisplant plant, which was formerly the Pinnacle Propane plant just off State Highway OO near Warren Ave and South Prairie Lane.
According to a supervisor for the propane company, there were employees in the building at the time the fire started.
“One person suffered [burns] to their hand and face,” said Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen. “The rest was just property damage.”
A family member of the injured employee confirmed he was transported to the hospital and admitted to the burn unit and will need to undergo surgery for skin grafts.
Authorities believe the May 13 explosions are coming from the propane tanks outside the building, however fire crews are still working to contain the flames to investigate further.
“We have many of the most knowledgeable, most dedicated, and most selfless emergency workers on site and working in a coordinated effort to care for the people and the property involved,” said Marshfield Mayor Natalie McNish. “Please keep away from the site as they work. This keeps them and you safe.”
Strafford Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department, Marshfield Fire Department, Marshfield Police Department, Highway Patrol and the Webster County Sheriffs Office are on site and have evacuated homes within a half-mile of the scene to prevent injuries from debris and further explosions.
Billows of smoke from the fire can be seen for hundreds of miles, with reports being called in from as far as Douglas, Polk and Wright Counties. Those who use Highway OO or other roads near the area are asked to seek an alternate route as the situation continues to unfold.
These are the initial details from the scene of the fire and are not final findings of any official report or documents. Marshfield Mail will have an official story as soon as reports become available.
