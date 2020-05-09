Meek people aren't weak people.
Mom learned quickly how to deal with shallow people, not by retaliating and lashing out at others. She told me, “Someone’s always going to judge you for something. Let it roll off you, like water off a duck's back." Her spiritual strength and meekness is often criticized as foolishness, but it’s this very quality that Jesus praised in Matthew 5:5, stating, "Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth."
Whether meek, outspoken, or a mixture of both, all mothers have strengths and weaknesses, but they're without a doubt "a force to be reckoned with," as my editor, Karen Craigo, put it. Her mother was a nurse for 58 years, and Karen gleaned much wisdom from her, noting, "Mom said if I ever wanted to make the most of life, I'd have to get out there and be involved."
To describe her mother, Abby Swanigan of Marshfield said, "Strong. She may not show it, but she’s been through a lot and she keeps going. She puts on a brave face for us and makes sure, no matter what, we don’t feel worried or upset, even if she feels that way about it. She's the strongest person I know."
Emma Cary of Marshfield said, "My mom makes everyone feel special with undivided attention and unwavering encouragement. She builds others up, both to their face and behind their back. She is constantly making me laugh with her pure, true joy. Yet, she understands that sometimes I just need someone to cry with. My mom is perceptive and always knows how I am feeling before I even say a word.”
Stacie Baker, one of my college friends, stated, "Mom's hardworking, selfless and devoted to providing the best opportunities for her kids. An agape love, for sure!"
Two other college friends, Emily and Brandon Cockrill, described their mothers as very supportive and always rooting for people. She is also very studious and hard working. They also used the words "fun and perky.”
The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world. Power and value isn’t determined by someone's education, wealth, background or ethnicity. These women (and others like them) demonstrate true strength, beauty, servitude and love.
