Morley Dade Griffin, Marshfield, was born June 25, 1935, in Elkville, Illinois, to Arthur and Hazel (Jones) Griffin. He departed this life on July 30, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 85.
Morley retired as an aircraft machine operator in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Morley is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; three children, Mark Griffin (Sherry), Wichita, Kansas, Marvin Griffin (Crystal), Wichita, Kansas, and Monte Griffin, Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Sharlene Johnson, Los Angeles, California; two brothers, Omer Irby, Arizona, and Phillip Irby, Arizona; one sister, Werdena Smith, Alabama; and two grandchildren, Brendan Griffin and Lindsay Griffin.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery.
