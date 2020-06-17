Mitchell Paul Richards, son of Charlie and Norma Richards, was born May 27, 1955, in Imboden, Arkansas. He passed away at 5:03 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home in Marshfield at the age of 65.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Delynn Jones and Judy Masters; and two brothers, David Richards and Curtis Richards.
Survivors include one brother, Danny Richards, St. James; three sisters, Sylvia Yvonne Richards, Marshfield, Jo Ford, Marshfield, and Tajuana Richards, Marshfield; and several other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Eureka Cemetery, under the care of Fraker Funeral Home Inc., Marshfield.
