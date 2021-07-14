The Missouri Job Center will host a One-Stop Pop Up for Webster County on the square in Marshfield. The event will take place Wednesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering the resources of the Missouri Job Center to those in Webster County and providing information to those who may not be able to travel to a Job Center location.
“There are a number of barriers to employment like transportation and childcare that can prevent
job seekers from visiting Job Centers to look for employment, so these Pop-Up Job Centers help
to address that problem,” said Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development for the
City of Springfield. “We are happy to be hosting a Pop Up in Webster County.”
To find the Pop Up, look for Missouri Job Center employees under the gazebo on the square. Services offered include resume assistance, assistance with job searches, skills assessments and information on workshops as well as trainings. For more information, contact Communications/One-Stop Coordinator Katherine Trombetta at (417) 880-6306 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.
