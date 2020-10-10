In this line of work, you never know what you’ll discover from people until you talk to them.
Take the Missouri Century Farm Family. Landowners with farms that have been in the same family for 100 years or more can be recognized as a Century Farm Family. Every family has something to share, whether it’s tales of their grandparents plowing through the fields with just oxen and horses or pictures of their parents barn when it was passed onto to them.
We will feature these stories in our October issue of the Country Neighbor. On Sept. 24, Randy Wilkerson and his wife, Denise, told me about their farm, located in Fordland. The property carries a long line of Wilkersons from it and is recognized as a 2020 Century Farm by the University of Missouri Extension.
Randy gave me a copy of a book his father, Curtis, published before he passed away. It's about Curtis' life growing up in Missouri and mentions details about gas prices, his family and his experience during World War II. Randy and Denise showed me pictures of Curtis and his wife, Romalee, along with the deed to their property. Randy shared a funny story about his grandparents, Clarence and Ella, who had different political views. He (Randy) said Curtis noted in his book a conversation between Clarence and Elle after they voted in the 1931 presidential election.
"My grandmother asked my grandfather who he voted for," said Randy. "He hesitated before he answered, 'Roosevelt.' When my grandmother asked him why, he said, 'Because I don't want the kids to starve.' She said, 'Let the kids starve, but don't vote for a Democrat.'"
Despite their differences, Randy said they made their marriage work, but that was kind of how politics entered into Curtis’ life at an early age. Curtis later was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, where he served the citizens of south Springfield as a state representative until 1988. He served on other committees while in Jefferson City, as well.
Randy added his brother, Scott, to our conversation later in the interview. He lives about 10 or 15 minutes away from their property. Scott talked about the farm and how he and Randy would get up early for school and then come home and finish their chores on the farm.
I'm happy to have a copy of the Wilkerson book and read more about Curtis' life. As I dive deeper into it, I realize how different things were in those days, which makes me appreciate what I have now.
When you open your local newspaper, you'll find other fascinating stories of people in our area, but if you're interested in learning more about the Wilkerson family and other Century Farm families, then keep your eyes open for the Country Neighbor special section in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.