Michelle Ann (McFarland) Yeager, 49, Marshfield, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in her home in Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Chelsea and Cheyenne; her aunt, Sandy Yarbrough; her grandfathers, Dave Napier and Richard Cook; and a sister, Heather McFarland.
She is survived by her mother, Beverly Yeager, Springfield; her father, Gary McFarland and his wife Doris, Marshfield; her grandmother, Louise Napier, Marshfield; two brothers, David Alan Yeager, Springfield and Doug McFarland, Ozark; one sister, Theresa Sigman and husband, Corey, Nixa; three very special cousins, Brandon Hyder, Brent Yarbrough and Brad Napier; special life long friends, Tina Farr and Stacy Richardson; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday in the funeral home.
