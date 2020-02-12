Michael Wayne Mackie, born May 25, 1967, went ahead to his heavenly home on Jan. 31, 2020. Born to Marvin C. Mackie and Beverly Wyrick Mackie, he is survived by his parents; his wife, Shelli Coe-Mackie, and two daughters, Brianna & Christine; two brothers, Gary Mackie, Springfield, and Keith Ray and Marcia Mackie, Springfield; nephews Gage, Lonnie, Kenny, Tristan, Atticus Mackie; niece, Amanda Golden, Springfield; and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charley and Agnes Mackie, Marshfield, and Orville and Sylvia Harmon, Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church located at 1002 Marshall Ave Marshfield, Missouri.
Michael attended Marshfield Schools and lettered in four sports. He remained friends with Marshfield classmates throughout his life.
Michael accepted Christ at Free Will Baptist Church Camp as a young man. As young adult, Michael committed himself to rock and roll. Michael accepted the notion that “It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll”— he did his best to climb the mountain of rock.
After flirting with the guitar for years, he picked up a bass in Kansas City, turned his headlights toward the Austin City Limits, and never looked back. Making his home in Austin, Michael earned his rocker reputation with a snarl and three strings on his bass. “If you use more than three strings, you’re just showing off,” he said.
Michael played music with some of his best friends in the Band Thunderosa, releasing three albums and traveling the U.S. playing large local venues. He played with several other bands along the way. Michael loved the sound of vinyl. He had a wide range of musical tastes. If you were on the Austin scene and with Michael you would feel like a VIP.
Michael rediscovered what his heart loved most returning home and to his faith in Jesus — the original “Rock of Ages.” A natural-born conversationalist, Michael discovered he fit perfectly with the friends and welcoming family of Southwest Austin Bible Church. Michael stayed close with all his friends from the past, never judgmental, not preachy, just welcoming others to understand what his faith meant to him.
Giving up the touring life allowed him to spend more time with his loving wife, Shelli. Married for 16 years, in recent years they traveled more, and a favorite trip was to Spain and Venice. To see them out together as a couple was to see them shine.
Michael loved spending time with his girls, Brianna and Christine. They meant more to Michael than anything in this world. Michael encouraged his daughters to believe in themselves and said no matter what their dreams, they should work to achieve them. He believed in them always, and he loved them constantly.
He fought cancer with 100% of his will because he did not want to leave. Cancer took his body, but not our hope; because of our faith in Jesus, we look forward to the day we are all reunited.
