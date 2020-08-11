Michael Ross Atteberry, Elkland, son of Fern Junior and Betty Ann (Barnett) Atteberry, was born Oct. 3, 1963, in Springfield, Missouri. He passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, in his home at the age of 56.
Michael graduated high school in 1982. He began his construction career with Rex Price and later began Atteberry Construction in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Atteberry, and his brother, Kevin Atteberry.
Michael is survived by his mother, Betty Atteberry, Elkland, Missouri; two brothers, Randy Atteberry (Debbie) and Ben Atteberry (Pam), Marshfield, Missouri; one sister, Gail Boyd (Tony), Fair Grove, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael’s family and friends will be at Fraker Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
