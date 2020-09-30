Michael John Venolia, aged 43, of Niangua, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020.
Michael was born on July 8, 1977, in San Diego, California, to Mike and Janice Venolia. Michael enjoyed fantasy worlds, such as World of Warcraft, The Lord of the Rings, Warhammer and Star Wars. Michael is survived by his son, Michael David; his daughters, Alexis and Rena; his granddaughter, Lilith; his father, Mike; his siblings, Lance, William and wife Ashley, Lacey; his nieces, Haley and Harper; and his nephews, Trevor, Jackson and Ezekial.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice. The family will be doing a private scattering of his ashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.