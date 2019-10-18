The first Webster County CommUNITY Partnership Mental Health Resource Fair was held Thursday, World Mental Health Day.
This event hosted a panel of mental health professionals who helped to raise awareness and educate the public, fight the stigma surrounding mental illness and connect people to mental health resources in our communities.
A few facts discussed by the panel were that over 35% of children who need mental health treatment receive care only from their pediatrician and not a specialized mental health provider, and that depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide.
A common myth associated with mental illness is that people experiencing mental health issues are more likely to engage in violent acts than the general public. They will withdraw and isolate themselves, show a lack of energy and tiredness, have sleeping difficulties or sleep too much, and more.
Mental illness is not a life sentence, and recovery is possible. Mental illness can be successfully treated whether through therapy alone or in combination with medication, peer support groups, complementary treatment and lifestyle changes, and rehabilitation programs. Many factors contribute to recovery, which would include opportunities for education, support, and ability and willingness of the person to participate in their own recovery.
If you know someone with mental illness and you want to know how you can help them, there is Mental Health First Aid training that can give you the tools and knowledge to accomplish this. If you want to get a list of resources in Webster County, you may call Scott Allen at the Webster County Health Unit at 859-2532.
