Melissa Renee Blair was born April 29, 1961 to Donald and Pandora Woodford in El Segundo, California. She passed away March 11, 2021 to meet her Lord.
Melissa attended high school at Lahaina Luna High School, Maui, Hawaii. After graduating, she attended Bluefield College in Bluefield, Virginia. She met and married Steven Blair in Wake Forest North Carolina, where they made a home for 30 years.
Melissa worked with Sheraton hotels, Salvation Army & Boys and Girls Club and was involved for years with Steven working in therapeutic foster care.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother in law, Clifford Dent.
She is survived by her husband, R. Steven Blair, sister-in-law, Linda Blair Christian, mother in law, E. Jean Blair, sister, Paula Woodford Dent, niece, Heather Moore, Heather’s children: Kaitlin Chaney, Monica Moore, and Jack Moore, great nephew Landon Chaney, great niece, Lily Chaney, and countless friends and neighbors around the country.
Celebration services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Born Again Church.
Donations may be made on her behalf to the Breast Cancer Foundation/Susan G. Komen Foundation, and the American Diabetes Association, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
