The Missouri Department of Conservation(MDC) is accepting applications through the month of February for 2021 spring managed turkey hunts. This comes as the MDC has suspended hunter-education requirements for youth applicants due to the limited hunter-education class and room sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The managed hunt will take place with the designated youth portion held April 10 and 11. The regular spring season will run from April 19 to May 9.
According to the MDC, youth who don’t have hunter-education certification can still apply to hunt in the spring managed turkey hunts, but they must be in the presence of a hunter who is certified in hunter-education.
Hunters can apply HERE and results will be posted on March 15. For more information regarding spring turkey hunting, visit MDC’s website.
