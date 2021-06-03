The Marshfield Community Theatre is excited to return to the stage with their first full season since fall of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“101 Dalmatians was a great return to the stage for us to close out our small 2019-2020 season, due to COVID-19,” said Kelby Lorenz, MCT’s Marketing Director. “But MCT is now excited to get back on the stage for a full season of great shows, starting this summer with both Mamma Mia! and Disney’s Descendants.”
The first show in the season, Mamma Mia!, is set to perform from June 24-26 at 7 p.m. and June 27 at 3 p.m. From the few rehearsals so far, the show is shaping up to be a fun evening perfect for a girl’s night out or a date night away from the kids.
“The show is so much fun and the cast is phenomenal,” said Lorenz, who is also playing Eddie in the production. “Essentially, this show is like a giant concert with a great story intertwined throughout. Our production team is doing an excellent job in getting us ready to perform a fun show. I just know the audience is going to love it, and I can’t wait to see if anyone sings along with us.”
This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. This enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship creates an unforgettable show featuring a large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers that will make it a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!
But, that’s not the only large musical happening this summer for MCT.Disney’s Descendants, based on the hit Disney original movies, will then hit the stage July 8-9 at 7 p.m. and on July 10 at 3 and 7 p.m. from MCT’s Education Department.
According to MCT’s Education Director, Carolyn Billingsley, this show is set to be a high-energy and fun night out for the whole family.
“Disney’s Descendants features so many characters that everyone knows from Disney movies, but the excitement comes from watching their children figure out their own path in life,” she said. “We also had the great opportunity to feature almost 70 cast members from ages 5 and up, including adults, in this show. Getting to see everyone learn and grow from each other is amazing and I know everyone will love seeing this show.”
Disney’s Descendants is set in the present-day kingdom of Auradon, where all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam, offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
Advanced ticket prices for both shows are $12 for adults and $6 for youth under 18.For information on purchasing tickets please visit marshfieldtheatre.org.
