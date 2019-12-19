Since the beginning of my tenure as mayor, the Marshfield Police Department (MPD) has been amazingly proactive and productive when dealing with drug-related crime; however, regarding traffic violations and other offenses we have been less proactive, which is reflected (even today) in the revenue being generated by these types of crime being far below what is allowed by Missouri Senate Bill 5 (SB-5), which sets the cap on how much of a city's revenue that can come through traffic citations to 20%.
In my opinion, the bill is largely viewed by rural municipalities as a knee-jerk reaction to the challenges in Ferguson Missouri, but still, it brings some clarity to the balance between law enforcement and revenue generation. Ironically, the connection between traffic enforcement and revenue generation is established by the State of Missouri, not by the City of Marshfield. The bill is written to limit the amount of revenue a city can receive from traffic violations as an effort to prevent the very things being alleged against Marshfield, but even today, Marshfield receives far less revenue from these citations than what is established in SB-5.
It is true that our city wants to grow our police force, and without apology. A larger, well-trained force results in higher public safety. It is also true that being proactive on traffic and other crime will produce additional revenue. Acknowledging these facts is not a violation of any law and would be poor stewardship of public funds to dismiss, especially when the high cost of operating MPD is considered. Our city spends over half of the 1% General Operating Sales Tax on law enforcement (approximately $1 million). Marshfield’s police force a few years ago was 10 officers, which is well below the recognized number of officers needed for a community our size. Our revenue resulting from law enforcement was at only 2% of our revenue versus the 20% allowed by SB-5, because we were not proactive in our enforcement efforts due to fewer officers and lack of resources.
The first action Marshfield took to become more proactive on traffic and other violations came when we realized that only one of our several police vehicles had radar capability. We realized our officers were not equipped to address traffic violations, and since the cost of resourcing our officers was relatively low, we added radar in almost all our vehicles. The result was a more proactive force, which results in increased revenue. In fact, it was a larger than expected revenue increase, not because of quotas, but because of adding resources. At no time was an expectation ever communicated or implied by me or the Board of Alderman that a certain number of violations would be expected; however, one plus one still equals two, and when you add radar to police vehicles, it tends to result in more traffic citations. This effort also resulted in returning Marshfield’s Police Department to 11 officers.
The second action was to maintain a focus on traffic and other crime while still being proactive on drug crime and responding to calls. We recognized the need to hire a position that would be primarily dedicated to traffic, as is done in countless other cities. This officer would allow the city to maintain a consistent focus on regulating traffic and other violations, and while other officers were still equipped and expected to proactively enforce traffic laws, their primary focus was and is to be proactive in addressing drug crime and answering calls.
Neither I, nor the Board of Aldermen, have ever communicated an expectation of a certain number of citations (quota), but it is completely reasonable, as stated above, that with a dedicated traffic officer as well as equipping the police vehicles with radar capability, there would be an increase in citations and revenue. While a person could speculate, it would not be possible to know the amount of revenue to project, so while we budgeted the expenditure for hiring the officer in 2019, we did not budget for the revenue. The fact that we did not budget for increased revenue that would result from this new position should be a clear sign that the decision was about strengthening public safety by strengthening our force, as opposed to revenue generation. It wasn’t that we didn’t expect to see more revenue; rather it was that we did not establish an expectation on the amount or the timeframe (quota). We were able, however, to budget for revenue generated by the addition of radar guns that had been previously installed and so our budgeted revenue did increase compared to the previous year.
What makes this whole issue with the state’s Attorney General more perplexing is that AG Eric Schmitt wrote the law that caps a community at 20% of its revenue, and even today with the changes mentioned, our city is only at 6%. Our efforts were never to generate revenue for the city; rather they were to strengthen our ability to provide public safety. I stand by every decision made in this process, and all the city staff and elected officials involved.
