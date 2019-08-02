Max Lynn Coates, 71, Springfield, was born Sept. 9, 1947, and died July 29, 2019. He was the son of James Archie and Anna Lee (Brinkley) Coates.
Coates spent a lifetime career with the United States Postal Service in Kansas City, Kansas. He was preceded in the death by his father. He is survived by a son, Ryan of Kansas City, Kan.; his mother, Anna Lee Coates of Lebanon; a sister, Carol Peterson of Marshfield; a niece, Brenda Greer, of Mesquite, Texas; nephews, Sam Smith of Yukon, Okla., and Matthew Smith of Springfield, MO; cousins, Carmelita Kiesbotter and Connie Perryman of Conway, MO and Ronald Brinkley of Waterloo, IA; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Shadel’s Colonial Chapel Friday, Aug. 2, with burial at Marshfield Cemetery.
