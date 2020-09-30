Mattie Lou Hargus, 92, Marshfield, Missouri, daughter of Francis Earl and Brooksey (Scott) Hamilton, was born Sept. 13, 1928, and peacefully departed this life entering the gates of heaven on Sept. 24 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Earnest Hargus; her parents, Earl and Brooksey Hamilton; sister and brother-in law, Paralee and Lloyd Manning; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Orene Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Virginia Hamilton.
Mattie Lou is survived by her daughter, Jana Sue, and husband, Michael Atkinson; four grandchildren, Samantha (Chad) Richardson, Sabrina (Shane) Sullivan, Krystal (Daniel) Jenkins and Joshua Atkinson; seven great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Brynlee, Maxwell, Issac, Alexa, Ember and Mikah; special friends, Oleta Miller, Tody Clair, Elisa and husband, Al Bick, Randy and wife, Debbie Atteberry; her Webco family; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
On Oct. 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Earnest Hargus, and to this union a daughter was born. Mattie Lou had a steadfast Christian faith, serving Prospect Baptist Church as a talented pianist for many years. She would also sing and she loved to yodel. Time spent with friends and family is what she treasured most.
Spending most of her life on a Niangua, Missouri, farm, she enjoyed country living. Many photographs were taken of her grandchildren in front of her sunflower garden to show them off. She found black kittens with blue eyes the most adorable.
Mattie Lou knew how to live in the moment and have a good time. She was always eager to go to anything sports related whether bowling with her husband and friends, watching her daughter cheerleading or her great-great-nephews play basketball. Later, she moved to Marshfield, but always kept food for the birds and flowers for the butterflies. Mattie Lou always had a smile that could lift up anyone’s spirits. She was filled with joy and compassion for others. Laughter and witty humor were part of her charm. Her presence was a blessing to her Webco family.
Mattie Lou will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with her.
Graveside services for Mattie Lou Hargus will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Black Oak Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri, under the direction and care of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Webco Manor Memorial Fund and left in care of the funeral home. Due to the current risks of COVID-19, please observe the recommended guidelines for social distancing and proper hygiene. Individual informal visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.