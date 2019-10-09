FORDLAND — Chateau Charmant will host a Masquerade and Monsters Ball Oct. 26 to benefit Ryker McGee, a baby born prematurely to Austin and Alexandria McGee of Fordland.
Alexandria started to develop symptoms of preeclampsia at just 18 weeks pregnant. At 22 weeks she was hospitalized and diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. At 25 weeks pregnant, her liver and kidneys started to shut down. The only cure was to deliver baby Ryker, who was born via C-section weighing 1 pound 13 ounces. Because he was so sick he got down to 1 pound 6 ounces.
After conquering a collapsed lung, lung hemorrhages, a urinary tract infection, a hole in his heart, many months on oxygen support and 114 days in the NICU, Ryker is finally home and challenged by chronic lung disease. He will be homebound for at least the first couple years of his life because of his weak immune system.
The Masquerade and Monster Ball is a benefit to help with the family’s medical bills. Tickets are available from Eventbrite through the Chateau Charmant Facebook page. All proceeds go to the family.
