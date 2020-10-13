Mary Louise McNabb

Mary Louise (Rader) McNabb, 92, of Marshfield, was born August 24, 1928, in Webster County, Missouri. She passed away on October 11, 2020, in Marshfield. She was a member of the Black Oak Freewill Baptist Church.
On February 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to James Robert McNabb. Together they raised three son, Roger Keith, Ricky Kent, and James Kevin McNabb. As long as her health permitted it, she loved to sew, take weekend trips and go for walks. On December 11, 1984, James Robert preceded Mary in death, after 37 years of marriage.
She is survived by her sons: Roger (Patricia) and Kevin. Mary is also survived by four grandchildren: Jennifer Fruend (Andrew), Heather McNabb, Jill McNabb and Damon McNabb; two great-grandchildren: Amelia Fruend and Mason Harris; and her sister Vivian Joiner. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; her son Ricky; her grandson Brian; three brothers: W. Clarence Rader, William Luther Rader and James Lowell Rader; and three sisters: Edith Irene Nelson, Ethel Rader and Virginia Lapeer.
Graveside funeral services and burial will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, October, 15, 2020, in the Black Oak Cemetery with Pastor Billy Young, officiating. Friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday at Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy A., Marshfield, MO, 65706.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Black Oak Cemetery and may be left with the funeral home.
The McNabb family wishes to thank the staff at Webco Manor and to Seasons Hospice for their care and support.
