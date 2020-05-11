Mary Lou Wilson, daughter of Frank and Joyce Price, was born January 29, 1933 near Elkland, MO and passed away on May 5, 2020 in Harlingen, TX. She was united in marriage to Carl Wilson on May 11, 1952 in Marshfield, MO.
Mary Lou enjoyed helping Carl on the farm. She did secretarial work for many local businesses. But her greatest accomplishment was raising five wonderful children. She was a loving wife and mother.
She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Marshfield, MO and a current member of the First Baptist Church, La Feria, TX. She was involved in many ministries of the church and involved in MO Campers On Mission, Missourians On Missions and as a Mission Service Corps Volunteers for the Rio Grand Valley Association in TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wilson; a daughter, Donna Mackey; a granddaughter, Valerie Palmer Hart; sons-in-law, Ronnie Hunt and Dave Kolander; her parents, Frank and Joyce Price; parents-in-love, Lester and Noi Wilson; and her brother and his wife, Alvin and Nadine Price.
Mary Lou is survived by four children, Linda Palmer (Jerry), Carol Kolander, Debra Laird (Mark), Leslie Wilson (Tracy); six grandchildren, Eric Hunt (Suzanne), Clint Hunt (Casey), David Palmer, Blaine Laird (Nicole Rogers), Kenneth Wilson (Courtney Church), Camille Wilson; two-great grandchildren, Austin Cariker and Jackson Hunt, and a great-grandson on the way; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Gideons or to the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Legacy Fund.
