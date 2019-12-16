Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson, 92, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Feb. 14, 1927, to Lester and Mae (Burgett) House in Gowen, Michigan, and departed this life Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was united in marriage to Charles Crump Jameson on Oct. 27, 1945, and to this union three children were born. Jean was a charter member of the Evangelical Methodist Church of Marshfield, Missouri, and was a very active member. She was a very artistic person and accomplished painter, poet and songwriter. Jean loved her family!
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Crump Jameson; daughter, Doreena Mae Jameson; granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Jameson; daughter-in-law, Joyce Lawson Jameson; four brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti Payton and husband Craig; her son, Steven Jameson and wife Carol; grandson, Paul Jameson and wife Laura; great-granddaughter, Ella, all of Springfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson were held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, with burial in St. Luke Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon’s International in care of the funeral home.
