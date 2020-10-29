Mary E. Stillwell, Conway, was born in Dickinson County, IA March 10, 1936 to Lee H. and Myrtle Ethel (Clabaugh) Stillwell. She passed away on October 23, 2020 at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehab at the age of 84.
Mary was a happy person. She loved attending Life 360 Church in Conway. She enjoyed going to the Conway Senior Center and Helping Hands Quilting Club. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services were held in Eureka Cemetery, Rader.
Memorial contributions may be made to Conway Senior Center, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
