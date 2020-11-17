Mary Celia Ferrell, a 6-month-old miracle born with a severe congenital heart disease, of Jefferson City, joined the angels in heaven on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
She was born May 1, 2020, in St. Louis, the daughter of Jack Daniel and Kasarah Connie (Miller) Ferrell.
In her short six months of life, Mary was full of love and could stare at you for hours. She never wanted to miss a moment. And all it took to calm her was a simple snuggle.
Survivors include her parents, Jack and Kasarah Ferrell, Jefferson City; two sisters, Lilah Ferrell, and her twin sister, Landry Ferrell; maternal grandmother, Mary Michelle Miller, Jefferson City; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Mary Jo Farrell, Lake Ozark; maternal great-grandparents, Connie (Michael) Kays, Conway, MO; Jerry (Von) Strickland, Urbana, MO; and other extended family members.
Private family services will be held at Capital City Christian Church with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials are suggested to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Heart Center. Cards and donations can be mailed to Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, 3210 North Ten Mile Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com.
