Marvin Dean Grier, Sr., 85, Rogersville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in his home.
He was born May 3, 1935 in Rogersville, Missouri to John “Brooks” and Irene (Crowe) Grier.
Marvin graduated from Rogersville High School in 1953. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and found enjoyment traveling various places showing registered Holstein cattle. After retiring from farming in 1995, he had the privilege of working for Bob Thompson Construction. Marvin took great pride in serving on several boards including MFA Oil, Farm Bureau, and Mid-America Dairymen. He was a proud Republican and a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
Marvin married Sue Ann Masterson on November 24, 1960. They were looking forward to celebrating their anniversary this month and he was sure to let everyone know they would be married 60 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann; his children, Marvin Grier, Jr. and his wife Susan, Kim Miller, and Michelle Wilson and her husband Matt, all of Rogersville, his grandchildren, Breanna Valentine and her husband Rocky, Brendan Grier and his wife Natalie, Blake Grier and his wife Rachel, Kristina Hanson and her husband Sandy, Dustin Ragland and his wife Taylor, Hagen Wilson and Brooks Wilson; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Lily, Laney, Letty, Livy, Gyles, Mya, Jada, and Cooper, a sister, Linda Kay Short and her husband John Dale, as well as several nieces, nephews and many other relatives, and friends.
Marvin had many farm employees that often referred to him as “Doc” who always held a big place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Brent Short.
Mid-America Transplant was able to utilize Marvin’s tissue for donation. Organ and tissue donation is near and dear to the family.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. A memorial graveside services was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Panther Valley Cemetery, Fordland.
The family request memorial donations to Fair Haven Children’s Home or Panther Valley Cemetery.
