EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the actual version of this column that appeared in the Sept. 12 issue of The Mail. An unrevised first draft of the opinion piece was inadvertently posted online, and it was revised for a reason; this version is expressive of my true views on the subject of civil discourse and bullying, and it's much more to my liking. I apologize for the error. — KC
After reading some of the social media discussion of the city’s proposed mask ordinance over the past week, I began to feel extremely disappointed in Marshfield.
My feelings actually did waver between deep disappointment and total revulsion when it came to the online words and actions of some of our citizenry.I quickly realized, however, that the problem wasn’t Marshfield, a city I know to be filled with kindness and compassion.
The problem came from a vocal handful of our online citizens.
At the last regular meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen on Aug. 26, East Ward Alderman Rob Foster proposed a mask mandate for the city. It wasn’t some batty, off-the-wall notion. Plenty of cities, including Springfield and Branson, have mask ordinances, enacted in an attempt to protect their citizens.
This column is not about whether a mask ordinance is good or bad. We all have our own nuanced opinions about that matter. But the way some of us talk to one another is beyond despicable. Can we disagree respectfully? For most of us, the answer is yes. For those who like to engage in performative anger on Facebook, the answer is decidedly no.
Alderman Foster originally made a good case for the masking ordinance, stating, “I am completely in favor of us mandating masks and contributing to trying to make a better situation in this pandemic and be judged accordingly in hindsight that we did something to try to lead and make a difference.”
That sounds reasonable. A governing body should consider public health and safety for its citizens, and history will judge governmental officials by how they rose to the occasion during this unusual period of crisis.
Everyone isn’t going to agree on whether or not Marshfield needs a mask ordinance. But can we all agree that it is proper for the Board of Aldermen to discuss the health and safety of the people of Marshfield?
Apparently not.
Immediately after we reported on the proposed mask ordinance, Marshfield went nuts. Social media became rife with false accusations, two of which Mayor Natalie McNish had to correct in her remarks in a special meeting Sept. 3.
One of the lies was that West Ward Alderwoman Vicki Montgomery proposed the ordinance so that she could profit off of the handmade masks she sells for $3-5 apiece.
Montgomery did not propose the ordinance, and what’s more, she never intended to vote against the majority will of the people.
And c’mon. After purchasing materials, how much money is Montgomery making from her cottage industry of mask production? If you picture her cackling and rubbing her palms together over deep piles of sweet, sweet mask dollars, you’re an idiot.
The other false accusation was that the city would receive government money for enacting the ordinance. Mayor McNish explained that there was no such funding program.
If false accusations don’t bother you, maybe threats do. Montgomery was threatened online by citizens who threatened to congregate in her yard for a mask-burning. The matter was of such concern to Police Chief Doug Fannen that he contacted Montgomery with suggestions for her personal safety, Montgomery told The Mail.
Marshfield is experiencing a precipitous rise in cases of COVID-19. In the last issue of The Mail, we reported that the city had passed (smashed, really) the 200-case mark, with 227 cases, and this week we are also at 300 cases. There is cause for concern.
To the vast majority who registered their passionate support or objection to the masking ordinance, but did so in a constructed way, I salute you and thank you for your good citizenship.
Any governing body that doesn’t at least consider ways of protecting its citizens is guilty of malpractice. Mask or no mask, we should be able to talk about public health without resorting to this kind of ugliness.
