Marshfield, I'm disappointed with you.
That first sentence initially said, “Marshfield, I’m disgusted with you,” but I decided to tone it down. But my feelings actual do waver between deep disappointment and actual revulsion when it comes to some of our citizenry.
At the last regular meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen on Aug. 26, East Ward Alderman Rob Foster proposed a mask mandate for the city. It wasn’t some batty, off-the-wall notion. Plenty of cities, including Springfield and Branson, have mask ordinances, enacted in an attempt to protect their citizens.
Foster himself made a good case for the measure, stating, “I am completely in favor of us mandating masks and contributing to trying to make a better situation in this pandemic and be judged accordingly in hindsight that we did something to try to lead and make a difference.”
That sounds reasonable. A governing body should consider public health and safety for its citizens, and history will judge governmental officials by how they rose to the occasion during this unusual period of crisis.
Everyone isn’t going to agree on whether or not Marshfield needs a mask ordinance. But can we all agree that it is proper for the Board of Aldermen to discuss the health and safety of the people of Marshfield?
Apparently not.
Immediately after we reported on the proposed mask ordinance, Marshfield went nuts. Social media became rife with lies, two of which Mayor Natalie McNish had to correct in her remarks in a special meeting Sept. 3.
One of the lies was that West Ward Alderwoman Vicki Montgomery proposed the ordinance so that she could profit off of the handmade masks she sells for $3-5 apiece.
Montgomery did not propose the ordinance, and what’s more, she never intended to vote against the majority will of the people.
And c’mon. After purchasing materials, how much money is Montgomery making from her cottage industry of mask production? If you picture her cackling and rubbing her palms together over deep piles of sweet, sweet mask dollars, you’re an idiot.
The other lie was that the city would receive government money for enacting the ordinance. Maybe someone got things twisted and they were thinking of revenue produced by citations in proposing this objection, but there is no model of a revenue-producing mask ordinance in our region. Springfield police issue very few mask citations — zero, reportedly, in the second weekend after students returned to Missouri State University, a hot zone with more than 600 confirmed cases since the start of classes.
If lies don’t bother you, maybe threats do. Montgomery was threatened online by citizens who threatened to congregate in her yard for a mask-burning. The matter was of such concern to Police Chief Doug Fannen that he contacted Montgomery with suggestions for her personal safety.
Marshfield is experiencing a precipitous rise in cases of COVID-19. In the last issue of The Mail, we reported that the city had passed (smashed, really) the 200-case mark, with 227 cases. This week, we’ve surpassed the 300-case mark. Congratulations.
A masking ordinance may not be the best path for Marshfield. I am not even approaching that issue here. Instead, I’m talking about the lies and bullying that some of our citizens engaged in when our elected officials dared to talk about the idea.
Any governing body that doesn’t at least consider ways of protecting its citizens is guilty of malpractice. Mask or no mask, we should be able to talk about public health without resorting to ugliness.
