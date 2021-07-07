The 2020-21 season for the National Youth Fishing Association has come to a close. This season for Marshfield high school and junior high teams was challenging in many ways – other than fishing – due to the pandemic.
There were four high school teams and three junior high teams. Marshfield had three teams who qualified for the championship held on June 13 at Stockton Lake. The teams included Wyatt Dill and Gabrial Wilcox, Cyris Helms and Nathaniel Mitchell as well as Shaelynn Masters and Kayden Keeler.
The 2021-22 season kicks off for youth anglers this fall and the team is looking forward to another great season.
