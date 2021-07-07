A Marshfield man has received a new court date regarding the death of his wife, whose body was found inside a freezer two years ago the week of Thanksgiving.
Larry Dinwiddie was charged with second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action in the death of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie.
During a pre-trial conference in Webster County Court Monday, June 21, Dinwiddie’s attorney appeared, asking the court for a motion to suppress.
“He went up and asked for a motion to suppress some of [Dinwiddie’s] statements,” said Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser following the hearing. “I don’t know what they’re trying to suppress exactly because no motion has been filed yet.”
Investigators found Cynthia Dinwiddie’s body on Nov. 24, 2019, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in Marshfield. Dinwiddie was arrested at the unit in 2019. Detectives believe her body had been there since 2015.
“He stopped paying rent on the storage unit and when they contacted him about the rent… he never picked up the stuff or paid,” Berkstresser explained. “The investigation revealed that they were going through the unit to sell some things to recuperate some of the money from the unpaid rent and that’s when they discovered her body in the freezer.”
According to a court affidavit, Dinwiddie admitted to killing his wife with a hammer during an argument and didn’t know what to do with her body so he put it inside the freezer, which detectives said was later moved to the storage unit.
According to Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, no one ever reported that Cynthia Dinwiddie was missing. Dinwiddie’s next hearing is set for August 20. He faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge.
