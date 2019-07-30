The Marshfield Mail introduces its new sports reporter, Bryan Everson.
Everson replaces Dane Lale on the sports desk of the three-person Marshfield Mail news team. A native of Olathe, Kansas, Everson graduated from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan, with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. He served as the sports editor of his high school newspaper for two years.
Everson freelanced for his college newspaper and served as a recruiting analyst and reporter for MichiganPreps, a division of Michigan High School’s Rivals network. He co-hosted a sports talk show in Oakland’s radio station, WXOU, and co-hosted a hard rock music show that featured interviews with national recording artists. He also co-hosted with the Oakland men’s basketball head coach, Greg Kampe.
Everson was actively involved in the radio station, where the team won multiple Station of the Year awards. Before he graduated, he started a blog that turned into a website, Press Row Sports and Entertainment. He covered various events and interviews for concerts, the USA Women’s Soccer Team and their qualifications before they won their last World Cup and Mixed Martial Arts fights.
Everson helped launch the Rochester & Rochester Hills Gazette, where he covered news and sports for two years. He also was instrumental in launching another newspaper with the publication. Following that, Everson decided he wanted to move back to Kansas City, Missouri, and applied for a position at the Sedalia Democrat when it opened up since Sedalia was closer to home. He served as a sports reporter for about a year before coming to Marshfield.
When he isn’t covering sports or writing, Everson enjoys catching up with friends and playing against them on his Xbox. He also likes attending sporting events, such as basketball, soccer and UFC competitions. Everson is a fan of the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas Jayhawks.
Everson said he is looking forward to building relationships and connecting with the coaches, students and parents.
