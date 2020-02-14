On Jan. 30, Lion Joyce Jones opened the meeting at 6:30 p.m. with five members present. Lion Tommy Owen served as Tail Twister and collected a couple dollars
Lion Ron reminded the group that individuals who purchased tickets for the Jan. 11 chili soup supper are able to use their tickets for the Feb. 29 supper. The proceeds will go to support the Webster County Food Pantry. Please mark your calendars to attend for the great fellowship and to support our local food pantry.
Lion Joyce was not able to attend Hobo Days due to weather. She will be attending upcoming events for the district and state.
The Club received raffle tickets to raise money for the Missouri Lions Hearing Sweepstakes. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. First prize is $1,250, second prize is $500 and third is $250. See a Lions member to a chance to win.
Lion Joyce won the chance for fame and fortune as her ticket was announced. She was serenaded with massive enthusiasm when she displayed the white tee. The game continues.
The meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m.
