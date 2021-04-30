On Thursday, April 29, charges were filed in the Circuit Court of Webster County against Lacey E. Stokes, of Marshfield. Stokes has been charged with Stealing $750 or more and two counts of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person.
“These charges best fit the elements of the crime under the circumstances,” explained Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser. “The stealing charge is a class D felony which offers a range of punishment of up to seven years and the financial exploitation charge… because the aggravative amount of the theft is more than $5,000 it’s actually a class C felony, which carries a larger range of punishment.”
A class C felony can land a person in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term of no less than three years and not to exceed 10 years, or by fine of up to $10,000.
According to the probable cause statement, two persons in their 70s filed a report with the Marshfield Police Department on April 16, claiming they purchased multiple insurance policies using L Stokes Agency, LLC – specifically Lacey Stokes – for auto, farm, home, cabin, and boat dock insurance. They later learned that the policies they paid for were either suspended or canceled.
The couple claims they have been detrimentally effected by Stokes obtaining control of their money by deceit and promising a service which she did not intend to perform. They lost thousands of dollars for coverage that was not provided and now have to spend thousands more to obtain legitimate coverage due to the lack of actions by Stokes.
The pair told Detective Joe Taylor that when they contacted Stokes regarding the policies, she would tell them that there were no issues and stated that their recent attempts at contacting her were unsuccessful.
“This is still an ongoing investigation as I understand it. Other individuals have come forward with complaints and may be in contact with law enforcement, which could lead to more victims,” added Berkstresser. “We are waiting on the investigation to reveal the facts of the case.”
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance was also contacted by MPD on April 22, which confirmed that there is an active investigation on Stokes, including nine open cases which involve taking money from customers who then did not receive insurance coverage. Although the Department of Commerce does not have legal authority, their findings will be submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Stokes was interviewed by MPD on April 23, advised of her Miranda rights and stated she had an attorney but signed the form to speak with the detective anyway, according to the probable cause statement. Stokes alleges that she did not withhold any money. When Det. Taylor asked why the insurance providers had not received any payments, Stokes claimed “that’s something we’re working on on our side.”
The statement went on to say that Stokes purportedly mailed a partial refund back to the couple who filed the report. However, Stokes was arrested when the police interview concluded and placed on a 24-hour hold. Her initial appearance in court will be May 11 at 10 a.m.
Stokes pleaded guilty to five cases of passing a bad check on Aug. 18, 2020 with a suspended imposition of the sentence.
All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Criminal charges are not evidence of a crime. For more details on this case, view the full article in the May 5 edition of the Marshfield Mail.
