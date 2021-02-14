February 3rd marks six years for Lisa McCarthy on the Marshfield Fire Protection District.
Before she came on, she took the first responder class and two officers asked her about being a part of the team.
"When you join, there are many in-house training sessions," she said. "We put on a basic firefighter class every year and do a first responder class. We’ve done one firefighter 1 and 2 class. We’ve also done two EMT classes. That’s how I got my EMT."
Mark Heil has been in the fire protection district for eight years now. He recalls when he and two other fire personnel responded to a call to assist in the multi-vehicle crash Feb. 4 on Interstate 44 near Conway.
"Dispatch got back and asked how many ambulances we needed," he said. "I said, 'Let's start with 10.' We stepped out of the truck and McKenna Clift automatically grabbed the medical bag because everybody was running to the fire truck. She started handing out bandages and four-by-fours. Meanwhile, I’m trying to help him and give directions on the radio."
Fire engineer Carl Gore said, "I ensure what goes off the vehicle gets put back, filling it up with gas and seeing that the equipment is in operating order for the next call."
While it is a tough job to be part of the Marshfield Fire Protection District, there are moments where fire personnel can laugh and have a good time.
"I slipped off the bumper and fell into the tank," said Gore. "I just got wet up to my knees, but that earned me a special award one year during our Christmas party."
Heil remembers getting a special award for an accident with one of the fire truck pumps.
"When I became a driver, I got in one of the tankers and went to turn all the lights on. In all of the other trucks, there is a master switch. I flipped the switch and turned all the lights on. Well, in this truck, that's actually what pumped the water, so I drove down the road and blew the pump off."
McCarthy remembers responding to a motor vehicle accident on East 38. It was a non-injury call, but there was a barbed-wire fence, a ditch and mud.
"I crossed this ditch back and forth several times. The mud was not a problem, but that thick tall grass snagged me. I caught the toe of my boot on it and I lob forward with my other leg, yank the grass out with the toe of my boot. I go to my knees while my friend sticks out her hands to try to catch me. I am covered in mud from my knees down and my gloves with my hands in them are planted in the mud in front of me. We both were laughing."
